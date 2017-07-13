July 13, 2017

AppsFlyer: Best Places to Work Honorable Mention (Small-Sized Business)

AppsFlyer is being recognized as an honorable mention in DMN's Best Place to Work roundup in the small business category.

The mobile app tracking and attribution platform provider received a perfect score (a five out of five) in each of these categories:

  • Collaboration
  • Convenient location
  • Open-floor plan
  • Camaraderie

Respondents also highlighted AppsFlyer's unique career-development opportunities, including on-site training and its global employee exchange program, where staff members can apply to spend several months at another office. They also described their office culture as “fast-paced,” “smart,” “driven,” and “friendly.”

AppsFlyer is a diverse, fast-paced talented company,” one employee wrote. “We are ‘all-in' working together to move at incredible speed. Every person I work with is a ‘bar-raiser' with an incredible level of skills and abilities. The opportunities for growth and learning are unmatched.”

AppsFlyer has offices across the world, including Bangkok, Berlin, Buenos Aires, London, San Francisco, New York, and Seoul. It has 40 U.S. employees.

“After working in SaaS for the last five years, I've finally found a place I never want to leave,” one employee stated. “I love the team, the culture, the people, and the product.”

