Announcing the 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme Honorees

DMN is delighted to announce its 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme honorees. These senior marketers, from a mix of great brands, vendors, and agencies, are laser-focused on the customer experience, but also find time to mentor and lead their teams.

Also, for the second year, we're announcing a class of Women to Watch. These are up and coming women in marketing who have already shown outstanding potential, and are leaders of the coming generation.

Please join our honorees, and the DMN team, on Thursday, June 21, for the Marketing Hall of Femme Summit and Awards. In addition to the induction ceremony, we'll be offering talks, panels, and networking opportunities. It all happens at the Dream Downtown in NYC.

Let's congratulate the 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme honorees. and Women to Watch:

2018 DMN Marketing Hall of Femme

Gina Alshuler, President/CEO, Rauxa

Susan Flinn Cobian, President, HYC Health

Carolyn Crandall, CMO, Attivo Networks

Carol Eversen, CMO, ALM Media

Kathryn Friedrich, Chief Business Officer, RYOT Studio

Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO, Kite Hill PR

Rebecca Mahony, CMO, Media IQ

Gabrielle Raymond McGee, VP Digital Marketing, Tory Burch Foundation

Rooshina Modi, Director Digital Marketing, Barnes & Noble

Jennifer Nuckles, CMO, Doctor on Demand

Kristin Patrick, SVP Global Brand Development, Pepsico

Leah Pope, CMO, Datorama

Carrie Schonberg, CMO, Ashton Woods Homes

Jenna Weinerman, Head of Marketing, Updater

Mika Yamamoto, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, SAP





2018 DMN Women to Watch

Lisa Braziel, SVP, Ignite Social Media

Sarah Cascone, Senior Marketing Manager, Bluecore

Jennifer DaSilva, President, Berlin Cameron

Stefanie Fertitta, Manager, Fan Marketing & Engagement, NBA

Alicia Garibaldi, Director of Marketing, Glassdoor

Rebecca Grimes, Head of North America Marketing, Cheetah Digital

Erin Hutchinson, VP, PR, Communications & Events, Merkle

Jessica McGlory, Director of Paid Social, Jellyfish

Lindsay McKenna, VP, Revenue Marketing, Yext

Ashley Morse, Email Developer, North America Commerce, Lenovo

Jessica Rosenberg, Head of Brand Design, Cloudflare

Nola Solomon, VP of Global Programmatic Partnerships, Dailymotion

Margaret Suniewick, President, Comcast Digital Media, Comcast

Rosemary Waldrip, VP of Marketing, Music Audience Exchange