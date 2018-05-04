Announcing the 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme Honorees
DMN is delighted to announce its 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme honorees. These senior marketers, from a mix of great brands, vendors, and agencies, are laser-focused on the customer experience, but also find time to mentor and lead their teams.
Also, for the second year, we're announcing a class of Women to Watch. These are up and coming women in marketing who have already shown outstanding potential, and are leaders of the coming generation.
Please join our honorees, and the DMN team, on Thursday, June 21, for the Marketing Hall of Femme Summit and Awards. In addition to the induction ceremony, we'll be offering talks, panels, and networking opportunities. It all happens at the Dream Downtown in NYC.
Let's congratulate the 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme honorees. and Women to Watch:
2018 DMN Marketing Hall of Femme
Gina Alshuler, President/CEO, Rauxa
Susan Flinn Cobian, President, HYC Health
Carolyn Crandall, CMO, Attivo Networks
Carol Eversen, CMO, ALM Media
Kathryn Friedrich, Chief Business Officer, RYOT Studio
Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO, Kite Hill PR
Rebecca Mahony, CMO, Media IQ
Gabrielle Raymond McGee, VP Digital Marketing, Tory Burch Foundation
Rooshina Modi, Director Digital Marketing, Barnes & Noble
Jennifer Nuckles, CMO, Doctor on Demand
Kristin Patrick, SVP Global Brand Development, Pepsico
Leah Pope, CMO, Datorama
Carrie Schonberg, CMO, Ashton Woods Homes
Jenna Weinerman, Head of Marketing, Updater
Mika Yamamoto, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, SAP
2018 DMN Women to Watch
Lisa Braziel, SVP, Ignite Social Media
Sarah Cascone, Senior Marketing Manager, Bluecore
Jennifer DaSilva, President, Berlin Cameron
Stefanie Fertitta, Manager, Fan Marketing & Engagement, NBA
Alicia Garibaldi, Director of Marketing, Glassdoor
Rebecca Grimes, Head of North America Marketing, Cheetah Digital
Erin Hutchinson, VP, PR, Communications & Events, Merkle
Jessica McGlory, Director of Paid Social, Jellyfish
Lindsay McKenna, VP, Revenue Marketing, Yext
Ashley Morse, Email Developer, North America Commerce, Lenovo
Jessica Rosenberg, Head of Brand Design, Cloudflare
Nola Solomon, VP of Global Programmatic Partnerships, Dailymotion
Margaret Suniewick, President, Comcast Digital Media, Comcast
Rosemary Waldrip, VP of Marketing, Music Audience Exchange