Customer Success: ABM's Secret Sales-Marketing Alignment Weapon

Is your company investing in ABM this year?

Recent research suggests 92% of companies recognize ABM as a “must-have” B2B marketing strategy. However, only 20% of those companies have had full ABM programs in place for more than a year. But for those companies that do, the results are paramount. A study by ABM Leadership Alliance shows that companies with ABM programs have seen a 171% lift in contract value, with continued growth as their program matures.

Implementing a successful ABM program takes careful planning that starts with C-suite buy-in, leveraging data, and developing a strategy that aligns your Sales and Marketing teams.

There's been a ton of buzz about best practices for sales-marketing alignment. But there's one crucial element that many organizations may overlook: insights from their Customer Success team.

“Honestly people don't talk about the potential role of the Customer Success team enough,” Brandon Redlinger, Director of Growth at Engagio, said.

Your Customer Success team is on the front lines when it comes to managing clients your company has already connected with in a positive way. When first implementing ABM, your current clients can provide a wealth of information that can help you shape your strategy.