November 30, 2017

40Under40 2017: Sylvia Vaquer, SocioFabrica

Share this content:
40Under40 2017: Sylvia Vaquer, SocioFabrica
40Under40 2017: Sylvia Vaquer, SocioFabrica

Sylvia Vaquer, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, SocioFabrica

Sylvia is the co-founder of SocioFabrica in San Francisco, and has previously worked for the firms Wolff Olins, Interbrand, and Remezcla. Her work has won multiple awards including CommArts, w3 & Rebrand 100. 

What has been your proudest career accomplishment to date? 

Founding my own digital agency — SocioFabrica — to fill a gap in the agency model, as many lack in-house capabilities or expertise to turn great ideas into scalable digital experiences.  In less than 18 months, we built a team and secured Ross, StubHub and Yamaha as clients. Five years later, I have grown the agency significantly and have helped clients achieve a variety of successes, including developing a game-changing overlay UI which made a product developed for technical audiences accessible to non-technical audiences, like marketers — a UI that was later patented and integrated into IBM's suite of products.

What's the best piece of advice you can give to future 40 under 40 honorees?

Strive to always have a macro view of what you are doing and why you are doing it. Look beyond your day to day and your profession and use your talents to understand and start solving the the world's real, systemic problems. Stay hungry, stay foolish.

What do you hope to accomplish in the next 5 years?

To make a contribution towards addressing one of the world's real, systemic issues.

What is one interesting fact about you that few people know?

When I was living in Italy in my late teens and early twenties, I traveled a lot by myself and I hitchhiked my way through Sicily; in retrospect, not the wisest decision but it did teach me a ton about self-reliance and self-confidence.


Welcome to Retail Week 2017, a week at DMN where we explore everything related to retail marketing

See all of the pieces here.

Similar Articles
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above