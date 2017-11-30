November 30, 2017

40Under40 2017: Rebecca Stone, LiveRamp

Share this content:
40Under40 2017: Rebecca Stone, LiveRamp
40Under40 2017: Rebecca Stone, LiveRamp

Rebecca Stone, VP of Marketing, LiveRamp

Rebecca heads the international marketing and demand generation teams at LiveRamp, with responsibility for a mix of lead generation, sales development and marketing communications programs. Prior to joining LiveRamp, she worked in a variety of marketing roles for SaaS technology start-ups. 

What has been your proudest career accomplishment to date?

My proudest moment was launching an educational mixed media campaign that won a best in industry award, helped our customers win funding for an infrastructure initiative and helped make us the leader against our competitors.

What's the best piece of advice you can give to future 40 under 40 honorees?

Don't be afraid to try new things and challenge the status quo.

What do you hope to accomplish in the next 5 years?

I hope to continue leading and mentoring a growing team of Demand Gen marketers in the evolution of their careers by nurturing a passion for marketing.

What is one interesting fact about you that few people know?

I have watched every one of the “Fast and Furious” franchise movies in the theaters!



Welcome to Retail Week 2017, a week at DMN where we explore everything related to retail marketing

See all of the pieces here.

Similar Articles
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above