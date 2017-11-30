40Under40 2017: Rebecca Stone, LiveRamp

Rebecca Stone, VP of Marketing, LiveRamp

Rebecca heads the international marketing and demand generation teams at LiveRamp, with responsibility for a mix of lead generation, sales development and marketing communications programs. Prior to joining LiveRamp, she worked in a variety of marketing roles for SaaS technology start-ups.



What has been your proudest career accomplishment to date?

My proudest moment was launching an educational mixed media campaign that won a best in industry award, helped our customers win funding for an infrastructure initiative and helped make us the leader against our competitors.



What's the best piece of advice you can give to future 40 under 40 honorees?

Don't be afraid to try new things and challenge the status quo.



What do you hope to accomplish in the next 5 years?

I hope to continue leading and mentoring a growing team of Demand Gen marketers in the evolution of their careers by nurturing a passion for marketing.



What is one interesting fact about you that few people know?

I have watched every one of the “Fast and Furious” franchise movies in the theaters!



