40Under40 2017: Meghann York, Salesforce

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



40Under40 2017: Meghann York, Salesforce

Meghann York, Director of Product Marketing, Salesforce

Meghann York is director of product marketing for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Meghann leads product marketing for the Marketing Cloud's Journey Management, Artificial Intelligence, Distributed Marketing and Data & Analytics applications.

Launching Einstein, Salesforce's artificial intelligence platform. AI can often be confusing and intimidating and it gave me the opportunity to not only work with very exciting technology, but educate marketers on the possibilities when using it. The technology itself makes marketers more efficient and effective at connecting with their own customers, which is rewarding, as well.



What's the best piece of advice you can give to future 40 under 40 honorees?

Do what scares you. Let your nerves propel you, not hold you back. The best career moments I've experienced are times when I wasn't sure I was up to challenge, but did it anyway. The confidence that gives you, both personally and professionally, it unmatched.



What do you hope to accomplish in the next 5 years?

In the next five years, I want to keep doing work that fires me up and makes a difference. I want to keep giving back to the community in new and impactful ways. I want to keep finding the right balance between professional growth and personal fulfillment. If I keep my focus on these areas, the accomplishments will come.



What is one interesting fact about you that few people know?

For the last three years instead of setting a New Year's Resolution, I set a New Year's Goal. One year I ran a race, another I toured the country seeing my favorite music; this year I'm hiking the Grand Canyon.



