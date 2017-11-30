November 30, 2017

40Under40 2017: Liz Walton, Yext

Liz Walton, VP, Marketing, Yext, Inc.

Liz Walton leads brand marketing and communications globally for Yext. Liz graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in classics and economics.

What has been your proudest career accomplishment to date?

Growing Yext from a 75-person company into a global, public one.

What's the best piece of advice you can give to future 40 under 40 honorees? 

You get what you put in, and it makes all the difference if you know where you want to go.

What do you hope to accomplish in the next 5 years?

Continue to use marketing to accelerate a tech company's growth. The industry is evolving so quickly, which is the part of the challenge that I love.

What is one interesting fact about you that few people know?

I'm left-handed.







