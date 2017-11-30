November 30, 2017

40Under40 2017: Kelly Jo Sands, Ansira

Kelly Jo Sands, EVP of Marketing Technology, Ansira

Kelly Jo has extensive experience in database solutions, digital marketing, interactive outsourcing, direct and permission-based tactics, business intelligence and loyalty programs. She currently leads a cross-functional team of over 125 people at Ansira.

What has been your proudest career accomplishment to date? 

My proudest career accomplishment is deeply linked with personal experiences — since joining Ansira, I have had three children and know how hard it is to raise a young family and succeed in the Advertising industry. Through my own journey, I recognized the need for more support in transitioning parents back into their "new normal" upon returning from leave. We're proud to be rolling out a new Ansira Tykes transition program aimed at making the return to work easier by providing services and benefits, including mentor groups, flexible work schedules, and even a bring your baby to work program.

What's the best piece of advice you can give to future 40 under 40 honorees?

Continue to learn every day from the people around you — surround yourself with those who not only inspire you to be better, but challenge you as well. And in the infamous words of Garth Brooks, always "stay humble and kind."

What do you hope to accomplish in the next 5 years?

I am passionate about bridging the gap between customer experience strategy and the marketing technology needed to bring those ideas to life. Our industry is filled with buzz words and big promises, so there is nothing more exciting than to be part of an agency who has the scale and depth to deliver on those dreams. In the next five years I hope to continue leading Ansira's Clients, and our internal team members, in the transformational change needed to build deep customer relationships.

What is one interesting fact about you that few people know?

I was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.



