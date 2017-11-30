40Under40 2017: Katelyn Watson, IfOnly

Katelyn Watson, VP of Marketing, IfOnly

Katelyn has 15 years in marketing with big brands and startups. She has worked on both the agency and client sides, and led digital innovation at LaQuinta Hotels and Shutterfly. Since moving to Silicon Valley she began to work with IfOnly, and has worked with brands like Hyatt and Amex.

What has been your proudest career accomplishment to date?

Taking a $30 million media account in house at Shutterfly with strong performance increase and saving $2 million in media fees.



What's the best piece of advice you can give to future 40 under 40 honorees?

Always evaluate potential partners. You can learn a lot. Don't say you're too busy!



What do you hope to accomplish in the next 5 years?

Take a startup public as CMO.



What is one interesting fact about you that few people know?

I secretly want to be a copywriter.



