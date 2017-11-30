40Under40 2017: Julia Stead, Invoca

Julia Stead, VP of Marketing, Invoca

Julia has over a decade of experience driving digital marketing and revenue growth at B2B SaaS companies. She is currently the VP of Marketing at Invoca.



What has been your proudest career accomplishment to date?

Helping deliver consistent, profitable growth results for the companies I've worked for.



What's the best piece of advice you can give to future 40 under 40 honorees?

Continually educate yourself on the data and tools at your disposal to measure and optimize results. Find role models whose career you want to emulate, and seek career opportunities at companies that can provide that type of leadership. Lastly, work hard but also pace yourself and make sure to maintain work life balance - you'll never get time back.



What do you hope to accomplish in the next 5 years?

To lead a marketing or revenue team through an IPO or acquisition.



What is one interesting fact about you that few people know?

I was born and raised in Northern Canada.



