November 30, 2017

40Under40 2017: Jennifer Wong, TUNE

November 30, 2017
40Under40 2017: Jennifer Wong, TUNE

Jennifer Wong, VP of Marketing, TUNE

Jennifer Wong is VP of marketing at TUNE, a mobile marketing technology company. A few of TUNE's many Fortune 500 customers include Sony, Nickelodeon, Staples, eBay, Zillow, Expedia, and Walgreens. 

What has been your proudest career accomplishment to date? 

My proudest accomplishments to date is teaching marketing at the University of Washington. Students start the class with shiny eyes and an intense passion to learn and it only grows from there when they start diving into the world of marketing. Influencing and cultivating each student by inspiring, questioning, challenging, and nurturing their growth to have a successful career in marketing is truly fulfilling. 

What's the best piece of advice you can give to future 40 under 40 honorees?

If you aren't in over your head, how do you know how tall you are? Every leader is confident and generally successful but it's also okay to have moments where you feel overwhelmed, struggle and need to ask for help. Those are the moments where you grow. 

What do you hope to accomplish in the next 5 years?

Throughout my career I've been able to work with some of the most creative thinkers in the industry on the most innovate products that have impacted the way businesses reach and engage with their community. I hope to continue to be driven to be the best at what I do, take on interesting projects, and further recognize and grow my leadership to help my team and industry peers all succeed together. 

What is one interesting fact about you that few people know?

The most used app on my phone is Spotify. When I'm walking to work, working out, waiting at the airport or getting ready to present; there's always a song that puts me in the mood for the moment. I also listen to songs on repeat day after day after day. It's my form of meditation to clear my mind. 




