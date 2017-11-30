40Under40 2017: Banita Sarwar, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide

November 30, 2017

Banita Sarwar, Director of Digital Personalization, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide (now Marriott International)

Previously, Banita worked at a music startup and as an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch. Banita holds a BA in International Relations from Mount Holyoke College and MA in Economics from Syracuse University.

What has been your proudest career accomplishment to date?

Starwood's proprietary personalization engine.

What's the best piece of advice you can give to future 40 under 40 honorees?

"Ask and you shall receive" is a statement that can take you far in your career. Ask for the new assignment, ask for the promotion, ask for help and ask how to get where you want. Never shy away.

What do you hope to accomplish in the next 5 years?

To be a recognized industry expert and teaching my own class on Digital.

What is one interesting fact about you that few people know?

I have never driven a car!

