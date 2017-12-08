December 08, 2017

4 Tips to Succeed in the Age of Real-Time Retail

Share this content:

The Internet of Things, or IoT, enables retailers to stand out by providing real-time offers, inventory insight, and live shopping opportunities.

Retailers are responding to a consumer demand for in-store offers and more efficient retail solutions through various implementations, ranging from real-time in-app inventory filters to facial tracking that aids in trying on products.

Succeeding in the age of real-time retail should be a point of interest for any retailer, with in-the-moment store management and retail solutions offering increased efficiency and user-friendly appeal.

Several notable retailers have already tied in the IoT to accomplish real-time retail, with some of their examples inspiring tips on succeeding in this sphere.


Tip 1: Offer Real-Time Promotions

There's an alarming gap between the percentage of customers who want real-time promotions — 47 percent — and the percentage of retailers who offer them — 7 percent. As a result, retailers that focus on providing this type of promotions stand out from their competition. Consumers are increasingly likely to use their smartphones while in stores to see if they can take advantage of any offers. Retailers are wise to bundle real-time promos in an official app for their store, providing customers a go-to source for real-time promotions and beyond.

Page 1 of 4
Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above