March 07, 2017

Salesforce, IBM Launch Partnership to Leverage AI

The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence to power the top CRM

Imagine an AI-powered cloud.

Well, IBM and Salesforce officially announced a strategic partnership to launch joint solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to power the world's number one customer relationship management.

The partnership will solidify operations between IBM Watson and Salesforce Einstein to connect marketers with the ability to receive a new level of intelligent CRM across sales, service, marketing, commerce and more.

"Within a few years, every major decision—personal or business—will be made with the help of AI and cognitive technologies," said Ginni Rometty, chairman, president and chief executive officer at IBM, in a dual-company press release.

IBM also will strategically invest in its Global Business Services capabilities for Salesforce, by creating a new practice to aid its clients with combined IBM Watson and Salesforce Einstein capabilities.

This practice will enable Watson to directly link into the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform, combining deep customer insights from Salesforce Einstein with Watson's structured and unstructured data across many sources. The combined operation will provide marketers with recommendations to accelerate decision making and bolster better customer engagement.

The partnership will also deliver IBM weather insights for Salesforce and IBM's other businesses, like it's Bluewolf-dedicated consulting services.

The weather insights will power a “Lightning” component on the Salesforce AppExchange to provide weather insights that inform customer interactions and business performance.

