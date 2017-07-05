One on One: There's a Lot for the CMO to Own, says Robin Ritenour

There are few better guides to the current marketing tech landscape than Robin Ritenour, currently SVP, business development, partner, alliances for Marketo; previously with SAP, Salesforce, and Adobe. Surveying the new breadth of the CMO's role — not just marketing, but the whole customer journey — she explains there's a lot to own. Plus a deep dive into the consolidation she sees in the marketing tech/ad tech space.

For more background, my earlier discussion with Robin features here.