November 21, 2017

FCC Reveals Plan to Repeal Net Neutrality

Share this content:

The Federal Communications Commission announced today its plans to repeal net neutrality, a landmark set of regulations put in place by the Obama administration that ensure equal access to the internet. Net neutrality was enacted as a rulebook prohibiting high-speed internet service providers from monopolizing data, charging extra fees for different users, or intentionally blocking specific websites and online content.

The proposal, led by FCC chairman Ajit Pai reignites the conversation and argument surrounding free speech and internet control, and brings a potential round of fights between media and tech giants; namely between AT&T and Google.

“Under my proposal, the federal government will stop micromanaging the internet,” Mr. Pai, a Republican, said in a released statement. “Instead, the FCC would simply require internet service providers to be transparent about their practices so that consumers can buy the service plan that's best for them and entrepreneurs and other small business can have the technical information they need to innovate.”

According to Michael Beckerman, chief executive of the Internet Association, a lobbying firm that represents tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Facebook, consumers may see their costs increase for access to popular streaming sites like Netflix and Pandora.

The proposal “represents the end of net neutrality as we know it and defies the will of millions of Americans,” Beckerman said.

For marketers, it's important to stay aware of this — losing net neutrality could destroy online marketing as we know it today. Net neutrality prevents telecom giants like AT&T and Verizon from creating an even bigger monopoly over internet choices. In other words, it stimulate market competition, creating a high demand for online services like SEO (search engine optimization) and digital marketing. What we have is a constant and free-flowing source of internet competition — the finest of capitalism — which fuels a lucrative industry: content strategy, SEO, social media campaigning, pay-per-click services, and more.  

That lucrative market would come to a grinding stop. Non-neutrality would halt competition, giving the best audience access to the top websites. For marketers and non-marketers alike, non-neutrality could turn the internet into an unaffordable resource accessible only by the privileged — certainly not your average consumer. Though Google and Amazon will certainly have the forces out to dismantle the decision, the proposal is expected to pass in a three-to-two party line vote at the Dec 14 FCC meeting. 



Previous Post
Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Automation

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above