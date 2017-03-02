March 02, 2017

Campaigns and Cocktails: A Recap of the DMN Awards

Share this content:

Twenty-one winners and 18 honorable mentions were recognized for their innovative campaigns, technologies, and personal achievements at the DMN Awards reveal in New York

Photo credit: Erica Berger

DMN revealed the winners of its DMN Awards at a celebratory event in New York on Wednesday evening. Held at the Dream Midtown hotel's Fishbowl bar, the event announced the companies and individuals who showcased the most innovative campaigns, technologies, and personalities in the marketing industry.

21 winners and 18 honorable mentions were recognized at the event. DMN received more than 150 DMN Award applications across 23 categories, including B2B, consumer, entertainment, healthcare, and technology.

Blake Cahill, global head of digital and social marketing at Royal Philips, and Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase, were the big winners of the night, taking home the Marketer of the Year and Marketing Tech Executive of the Year awards, respectively. Allocadia, a provider of marketing performance management software, also snagged a best-in-show award with the Best Marketing Tech Company of the Year award, and Samsung Electronics America and PMK*BNC received the Best Campaign of the Year award for their Suicide Squad virtual reality experience.  

The audience was intrigued to see the battle between established brands and relative newcomers in some of the categories, with Adobe and Salesforce prevailing in Best Marketing Cloud Company and Best Email Marketing Company, respectively, but Allocadia — founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2010 — winning the tech company best-in-show award.

The winners were chosen by a jury of more than 30 high-level marketing professionals, including Cecile Thirion, VP of marketing for Xerox Services, and Jamie LaRose, VP of digital marketing at Wells Fargo.

Here are the complete lists of the winners and honorable mentions.   

Loading links....
Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Automation

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here