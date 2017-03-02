Campaigns and Cocktails: A Recap of the DMN Awards

Twenty-one winners and 18 honorable mentions were recognized for their innovative campaigns, technologies, and personal achievements at the DMN Awards reveal in New York

Photo credit: Erica Berger

DMN revealed the winners of its DMN Awards at a celebratory event in New York on Wednesday evening. Held at the Dream Midtown hotel's Fishbowl bar, the event announced the companies and individuals who showcased the most innovative campaigns, technologies, and personalities in the marketing industry.

21 winners and 18 honorable mentions were recognized at the event. DMN received more than 150 DMN Award applications across 23 categories, including B2B, consumer, entertainment, healthcare, and technology.

Blake Cahill, global head of digital and social marketing at Royal Philips, and Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase, were the big winners of the night, taking home the Marketer of the Year and Marketing Tech Executive of the Year awards, respectively. Allocadia, a provider of marketing performance management software, also snagged a best-in-show award with the Best Marketing Tech Company of the Year award, and Samsung Electronics America and PMK*BNC received the Best Campaign of the Year award for their Suicide Squad virtual reality experience.

The audience was intrigued to see the battle between established brands and relative newcomers in some of the categories, with Adobe and Salesforce prevailing in Best Marketing Cloud Company and Best Email Marketing Company, respectively, but Allocadia — founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2010 — winning the tech company best-in-show award.

The winners were chosen by a jury of more than 30 high-level marketing professionals, including Cecile Thirion, VP of marketing for Xerox Services, and Jamie LaRose, VP of digital marketing at Wells Fargo.

Here are the complete lists of the winners and honorable mentions.