GDPR: Is Gated Content the Solution?

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



GDPR

Brands want to know how to collect personal data from European data subjects under the restrictions imposed by GDPR. Many have said that creating gated content — content which requires completion of form to view — is a solution.

We're not so sure.

The relevant constraints here are that a consumer's consent to the collection of data must be "freely given" and "explicit," and must be sought in "clear and plain language," and "separately from any other information." So far, so good. Let's say a pop-up, a lightbox, or whatever kind of form a website uses, is clear and unambiguous about its request for personal information like name and email address. The user is required to complete the form to earn access to a white paper, a webcast, a video, or some other web content.

All good? Many seem to think so. Scott Brinker, a reliable source on all things martech writes:

"To encourage users to subscribe or opt in to specific types of content — versus an all-or-nothing approach — marketers should build preference centers, enabling clients to control how they prefer to engage with you. For example, clients may opt out of general marketing emails, but opt in to event invitations. Marketers should focus on tactics like gated content, website subscription pop-ups and event subscriptions."

Hubspot, via the B2B Marketing Lab, proposes:

"As you attract these individuals, you convert them into leads using forms, calls-to-action and landing pages on your website using high-quality ‘gated content'. Throughout the Inbound process, every exchange has been consensual and can be easily tracked..."

But is the situation really that clear? Consider the language in Article 7, "Conditions for Consent."