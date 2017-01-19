January 19, 2017

Shelly Palmer is Keynote Speaker at DMN Connect

Share this content:
Shelly Palmer is Keynote Speaker at DMN Connect
Shelly Palmer is Keynote Speaker at DMN Connect

DMN is excited to announce that Fox 5 New York on-air tech expert, inventor, author, and Emmy-nominee Shelly Palmer will be our keynote speaker on March 2.

DMN Connect is a full day of Ted-Style talks, case study tutorials, thought leadership sessions, interactive workshops. It's preceded, on March 1, by the DMN Awards for innovative excellence.

Named one of LinkedIn's Top 10 Voices in Technology, Shelly Palmer is CEO of The Palmer Group, a strategic advisory, technology solutions and business development practice, and a trusted strategic advisor to the C-Suite of leading digital media, content, broadcasting and technology firms. You can find out more at shellypalmer.com.

Welcome to Contrarian Week, a week where we invite readers to send us their contrarian opinions.

See all of the pieces here.

Loading links....
Similar Articles

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa Data has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa Data offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here