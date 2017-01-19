Shelly Palmer is Keynote Speaker at DMN Connect

DMN is excited to announce that Fox 5 New York on-air tech expert, inventor, author, and Emmy-nominee Shelly Palmer will be our keynote speaker on March 2.

DMN Connect is a full day of Ted-Style talks, case study tutorials, thought leadership sessions, interactive workshops. It's preceded, on March 1, by the DMN Awards for innovative excellence.

Named one of LinkedIn's Top 10 Voices in Technology, Shelly Palmer is CEO of The Palmer Group, a strategic advisory, technology solutions and business development practice, and a trusted strategic advisor to the C-Suite of leading digital media, content, broadcasting and technology firms. You can find out more at shellypalmer.com.