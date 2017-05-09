May 09, 2017

Marketing Hall of Femme 2017 Event

DMN Marketing Hall of Femme 2017
DMN Marketing Hall of Femme 2017

DMN hosted its annual Marketing Hall of Femme event on April 26 in New York. The day consisted of an opening keynote from Drybar's VP of marketing Brittany Driscoll, a series of panels, and an awards ceremony for DMN's 15 Hall of Femme honorees and 20 Women to Watch winners.

Couldn't make it to the event, or want to relive the day's festivities? Check out the slideshow above, and click here to watch the first panel discussion. You can also read about the honorees here.


The 15 women in this elite group of senior marketers are at the top of their marketing game.

Keep your eye on these 20 rising stars.