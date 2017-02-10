Join DMN and Teleflora at eTail West

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Teleflora homepage

The DMN live experience comes to eTail West this month as our editorial director, Keith O'Brien, hosts a fireside chat with Tommy Lamb, director of loyalty and retention for the premium flower delivery service Teleflora.

There isn't a successful brand today that doesn't rely on marketing technology — even if it's something as simple as automated email distribution or social media listening and publishing. Of course, from those basics, the sky's the limit.

Learn how Teleflora puts the components of its marketing stack together, powering eCommerce, email marketing, and content marketing — an active blog, factual information about its products, suggestions for weddings and other occasions — to retain as well as acquire customers.

Tommy Lamb, an eCommerce specialist, talks to Keith O'Brien about buying marketing tech smartly as part of the global fundamentals of eCommerce and B2B channel at eTail West on Tuesday, February 28. Tickets here. DMN is pleased to be an official Media Partner of eTail West 2017.