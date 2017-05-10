How to Build Your Personal Brand [Video]

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Panelists discussed how to nurture a personal brand during the second sponsored panel at our 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme event.

Professional advancement was a big topic at DMN's own Marketing Hall of Femme event in New York last month. During the second panel, sponsored by Albert, panelists dished on how they've tended to their personal brands throughout their careers, and offered advice on lessons learned along their journeys.

The panel was moderated by DMN executive editor Kim Davis, and featured Amy Inlow, CMO of Albert,Brenda Lombardo, CEO of NiKnack Marketing, and Monica Wood, VP global consumer and member insights at Herbalife.