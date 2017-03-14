March 14, 2017

Drybar's VP of Marketing to Keynote Hall of Femme

Brittany Driscoll, VP of Marketing, Drybar
Brittany Driscoll, VP of marketing for Drybar, will be the keynote speaker at the 2017 DMN Marketing Hall of Femme event on April 26 in New York.

Drybar is a blow-drying salon chain that specializes in blowouts and has more than 70 locations across the U.S. and Canada. For the past four years, Driscoll has come up with new ways to enhance the company's in-store experience and product line and has helped the brand engage in meaningful conversations with its consumers.

Before working for Drybar, Driscoll spent eight years developing and managing global ad campaigns and promotions for brands like The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, Hilton Worldwide, The Home Depot, Mattel, and Toyota.  

In addition to Driscoll's keynote, the DMN Marketing Hall of Femme event will feature sessions hosted by this year's Hall of Femme and Women to Watch honorees, including Barbara Martin Coppola, CMO of Grubhub, and Marleine Pacilio, senior director of digital for Revlon.

To see the full list of winners and learn more about the speakers, visit the DMN Marketing Hall of Femme website. Those interested in attending the event can contact Adele Durham at adele.durham@haymarketmedia.com for ticket information. 

Also, entry-level and mid-level female marketers can enter DMN's Marketing Hall of Femme ticket giveaway for the chance to win a free ticket to the event. 

