DMN's 2017 Women to Watch

Keep your eye on these 20 rising stars.

When it comes to their careers, the 2017 Women to Watch have been riding a rocket ship. They've produced data-driven results, exemplified leadership, and implemented effective strategies. We can't wait to see what these new CMOs and rising stars do next. Don't forget these names — we know that you'll be hearing more about these 20 extraordinary women for years to come.

Meredith Binder MD of global marketing at S&P Global Market Intelligence, defines persona-driven marketing strategies to build internal and external brand equity and generate sales pipeline. She's a results-driven pro with deep experience in B2B financial services. Anita Brearton Founder and CEO of CabinetM, is an experienced startup executive who is skilled at addressing the strategic operational and marketing challenges early stage businesses face. In 2014, she and Sheryl Schultz founded the technology discovery and management platform.

Marni Dacy Senior marketing specialist for global marketing at Nasdaq, creates, manages, and executes growth-focused campaigns for issuers, wealth-management professionals, and financial service intermediaries. She also leads digital marketing and content campaigns. Christine Dehil SVP, MD, and head of Americas marketing for AllianceBernstein, drives the marketing strategy for the institutional and intermediary channels, collaborating closely with sales leaders, business development teams, and marcomms teams.

Erica DePalma VP of digital marketing for Media Horizons, has more than a decade of customer acquisition and retention experience, and her skills span across B2B and B2C. Before her current role, she was VP of digital at Novus. Dalton Dorné VP of marketing for Merkle, oversees the company's lead-generation program to drive growth. She's significantly increased its number of qualified sales leads and created award-winning campaigns, such as the Digital Bowl. Previously, she served as CMO of RKG.

Sara Dulski director of product marketing and commercialization for Electrolux Major Appliances, North America, manages everything from product ideation to commercialization for B2B and B2C segments, including traditional direct marketing, e-commerce, and call center sales. Meagen Eisenberg CMO of MongoDB and founding adviser of tech media brand Women 2.0, previously served as VP of demand generation and customer marketing at DocuSign. She has spent more than 20 years working in high-tech.

Anda Gansca CEO and cofounder of Knotch, launched three nonprofit initiatives that encourage critical thinking and social activism in young people before she founded her company. She also advises startups and serves as mentor to Stanford incubator StartX. Sarah Gosler SVP and head of marketing for Wedbush Securities, has more than 13 years of experience and expertise in brand management, strategic marketing, and management consulting. She also serves as CMO of Wedbush affiliate Lime Brokerage.

Jessica Hawthorne-Castro CEO of advertising agency Hawthorne, is committed to quality and innovation across agency disciplines. She fosters long-standing client relationships with Fortune 500 brands to develop measurable campaigns that ignite consumer response. Sarah Lukas Director of digital for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co., oversees global website development and operations. In her role, she also serves as general manager for RitzCarlton.com, a cornerstone of the brand's global digital strategy, and leads its product strategy.

Karen O'Brien VP of global social media for Western Union, leads the team responsible for driving the company's global social media strategy and social brand channels, including global and regional social initiatives. Marleine Pacilio Senior director of digital at Revlon, oversees global digital marketing efforts for Revlon portfolio brands. She previously drove digital growth at OPI and has worked at Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, and Nintendo of America.

Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan Founder and CEO of Drawbridge, led her company to build a solution that addresses cross-device identity and has been one of Business Insider's Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising five years straight. Sara Spivey CMO of Bazaarvoice, leads global marketing, including demand generation, solutions marketing, brand strategy, and communications. She has more than 30 years of marketing, strategy, and leadership experience and previously served as CEO of InReach and CMO of Convio.

Sipra Thakur Founder and CEO of recently launched digital marketing consulting practice One Thousand Suns, has more than 14 years of experience, largely focused on digital marketing. She previously lead the digital marketing department at Imax. Jill Wilson President of Simple Machines Marketing, is responsible for overseeing strategic initiatives, business development, and account management. She previously served as a senior account executive for Switchfast Technologies and is a passionate, results-oriented leader.