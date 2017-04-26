April 26, 2017

DMN's 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

The 15 women in this elite group of senior marketers are at the top of their marketing game.

DMN Marketing Hall of Femme 2017

Step aside, Mad Men. The 15 women in DMN's 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme class are at the top of their marketing game. These senior marketers have it all: They're creative; they're data-driven; and they're setting the innovation bar even higher. They've also showed the industry the return on investment businesses get when they invest in female leadership, and we couldn't be more honored to recognize their achievements.

The Marketing Hall of Femme

Wendy Arnon

President, Pathway

Shanté Bacon

CEO and founder, 135th Street Agency

Barbara Martin Coppola

CMO, Grubhub

Vicki Godfrey

CMO, Avention

Laura Gordon

VP of marketing
and brand innovation, 7-Eleven

Amy Inlow

CMO, Albert, by Adgorithms

Janel Laravie

Founder and CEO
Chacka Marketing

Elaine Leavenworth

SVP, chief marketing
and external affairs officer, Abbott

Brenda Lombardo

CEO, NiKnack Marketing

Brooke Niemiec

CMO, Elicit

Joanna O'Connell

CMO, MediaMath

Kim Perell

CEO, Amobee

Joy Puzzo

VP of marketing and audience engagement,
life sciences, UBM Americas

Mary M. Rodgers

Director of marketing communications
Cuisinart and Waring Products

Jackie Yeaney

SVP, CMO, Ellucian

