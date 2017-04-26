DMN's 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme
The 15 women in this elite group of senior marketers are at the top of their marketing game.
Step aside, Mad Men. The 15 women in DMN's 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme class are at the top of their marketing game. These senior marketers have it all: They're creative; they're data-driven; and they're setting the innovation bar even higher. They've also showed the industry the return on investment businesses get when they invest in female leadership, and we couldn't be more honored to recognize their achievements.