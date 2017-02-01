Announcing the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme Honorees
And our exciting new category: Women to Watch
DMN is pleased to announce its 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme honorees. These chief marketers, who hail from a diverse set of industries and companies, focus their attention on their customers, mentor as well as lead their teams, and embrace innovation.
Also, we're thrilled to unveil a new category: our Women to Watch. These are women in marketing who have demonstrated standout work, and are leaders of the coming generation.
We hope you'll join the DMN team on Wednesday, April 26 when we honor these 15 exceptional chief marketers. Not only are we hosting a gala awards luncheon in their honor—and getting them on stage to share their success secrets—but we're also welcoming previous Marketing Hall of Femme honorees to participate in the festivities and share their words and experiences with our new honorees.
In anticipation of the April celebration, please join us in congratulating the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme honorees. and Women to Watch:
2017 Hall of Femme Honorees
Amy Inlow, CMO, Adgorithms
Barbara Martin Coppola, CMO, Grubhub
Brenda Lombardo, Former SVP and Head of Marketing at Zurich Global Corporate in North America
Brooke Niemiec, CMO, Elicit
Elaine Leavenworth, Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer, Abbott
Jackie Yeaney, CMO, Ellucian
Janel Laravie, Founder & CEO, Chacka Marketing
Joanna O'Connell, CMO, MediaMath
Joy Puzzo, VP, Marketing & Audience Development – Life Sciences, UBM Americas
Kim Perell, CEO, Amobee
Laura Gordon, VP, Marketing and Brand Innovation, 7-Eleven
Mary M Rodgers, Director of Marketing Communications, Cuisinart and Waring Products
Shanté Bacon, CEO & Founder, 135th Street Agency
Vicki Godfrey, CMO, Avention, now part of Dun and Bradstreet
Wendy Arnon, President, Pathway, Omnicom Media Group
2017 Women To Watch Honorees
Jill Wilson, President, Simple Machines