Announcing the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme Honorees

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

And our exciting new category: Women to Watch

DMN is pleased to announce its 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme honorees. These chief marketers, who hail from a diverse set of industries and companies, focus their attention on their customers, mentor as well as lead their teams, and embrace innovation.

Also, we're thrilled to unveil a new category: our Women to Watch. These are women in marketing who have demonstrated standout work, and are leaders of the coming generation.

We hope you'll join the DMN team on Wednesday, April 26 when we honor these 15 exceptional chief marketers. Not only are we hosting a gala awards luncheon in their honor—and getting them on stage to share their success secrets—but we're also welcoming previous Marketing Hall of Femme honorees to participate in the festivities and share their words and experiences with our new honorees.

In anticipation of the April celebration, please join us in congratulating the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme honorees. and Women to Watch:

2017 Hall of Femme Honorees

Amy Inlow, CMO, Adgorithms

Barbara Martin Coppola, CMO, Grubhub

Brenda Lombardo, Former SVP and Head of Marketing at Zurich Global Corporate in North America

Brooke Niemiec, CMO, Elicit

Elaine Leavenworth, Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer, Abbott

Jackie Yeaney, CMO, Ellucian

Janel Laravie, Founder & CEO, Chacka Marketing

Joanna O'Connell, CMO, MediaMath

Joy Puzzo, VP, Marketing & Audience Development – Life Sciences, UBM Americas

Kim Perell, CEO, Amobee

Laura Gordon, VP, Marketing and Brand Innovation, 7-Eleven

Mary M Rodgers, Director of Marketing Communications, Cuisinart and Waring Products

Shanté Bacon, CEO & Founder, 135th Street Agency

Vicki Godfrey, CMO, Avention, now part of Dun and Bradstreet

Wendy Arnon, President, Pathway, Omnicom Media Group

2017 Women To Watch Honorees

Meredith Binder, Global Head of Marketing, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Anita Brearton, Founder/CEO (and co-CMO!), CabinetM

Marni Dacy, Senior Marketing Specialist, Nasdaq

Christine Dehil, Managing Director, Line Marketing - US Institutional and Retail, AB [AllianceBernstein LP]

Erica DePalma,VP, Digital Marketing Media Horizons, Inc.

Dalton Dorné, VP, Marketing, Merkle Sara Dulski, Director of Product Marketing and Commercialization, Electrolux Appliances North America Electrolux

Meagen Eisenberg, CMO, MongoDB Anda Gansca, Founder and CEO, Knotch

Sarah Gosler, SVP, Head of Marketing, Wedbush Securities

Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, CEO, Hawthorne Sarah Lukas, Director, RitzCarlton.com, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

Karen O'Brien, VP, Social Media, Western Union

Marleine Pacilio, Sr. Director, Digital for Revlon Portfolio Brands, Revlon

Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, Founder and CEO, Drawbridge

Sara Spivey, CMO, Bazaarvoice Sipra Thakur, Founder and CEO, One Thousand Suns

Jill Wilson, President, Simple Machines

Monica Wood, VP, Global Consumer & Member Insights, Herbalife Brittney Zoeller, Marketing Director, Benchmark International



