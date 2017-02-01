February 01, 2017

Announcing the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme Honorees

And our exciting new category: Women to Watch

DMN is pleased to announce its 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme honorees. These chief marketers, who hail from a diverse set of industries and companies, focus their attention on their customers, mentor as well as lead their teams, and embrace innovation.

Also, we're thrilled to unveil a new category: our Women to Watch. These are women in marketing who have demonstrated standout work, and are leaders of the coming generation.

We hope you'll join the DMN team on Wednesday, April 26 when we honor these 15 exceptional chief marketers. Not only are we hosting a gala awards luncheon in their honor—and getting them on stage to share their success secrets—but we're also welcoming previous Marketing Hall of Femme honorees to participate in the festivities and share their words and experiences with our new honorees.

In anticipation of the April celebration, please join us in congratulating the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme honorees. and Women to Watch:

2017 Hall of Femme Honorees

Amy InlowCMO, Adgorithms
Barbara Martin CoppolaCMO, Grubhub
Brenda Lombardo, Former SVP and Head of Marketing at Zurich Global Corporate in North America
Brooke NiemiecCMO, Elicit
Elaine LeavenworthChief Marketing and External Affairs Officer, Abbott
Jackie YeaneyCMO, Ellucian
Janel LaravieFounder & CEO, Chacka Marketing
Joanna O'ConnellCMO, MediaMath
Joy PuzzoVP, Marketing & Audience Development – Life Sciences, UBM Americas
Kim PerellCEO, Amobee
Laura GordonVP, Marketing and Brand Innovation, 7-Eleven
Mary M RodgersDirector of Marketing Communications, Cuisinart and Waring Products
Shanté BaconCEO & Founder, 135th Street Agency
Vicki GodfreyCMO, Avention, now part of Dun and Bradstreet
Wendy ArnonPresident, Pathway, Omnicom Media Group

2017 Women To Watch Honorees

Meredith Binder, Global Head of Marketing, S&P Global Market Intelligence
Anita Brearton, Founder/CEO (and co-CMO!), CabinetM
Marni Dacy, Senior Marketing Specialist, Nasdaq
Christine Dehil, Managing Director, Line Marketing - US Institutional and Retail, AB [AllianceBernstein LP]
Erica DePalma,VP, Digital Marketing Media Horizons, Inc.
Dalton DornéVP, Marketing, Merkle
Sara DulskiDirector of Product Marketing and Commercialization, Electrolux Appliances North America Electrolux
Meagen EisenbergCMO, MongoDB
Anda GanscaFounder and CEO, Knotch
Sarah GoslerSVP, Head of Marketing, Wedbush Securities
Jessica Hawthorne-CastroCEO, Hawthorne
Sarah LukasDirector, RitzCarlton.com, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company
Karen O'BrienVP, Social Media, Western Union
Marleine PacilioSr. Director, Digital for Revlon Portfolio Brands, Revlon
Kamakshi SivaramakrishnanFounder and CEO, Drawbridge
Sara SpiveyCMO, Bazaarvoice
Sipra Thakur, Founder and CEO, One Thousand Suns
Jill WilsonPresident, Simple Machines
Monica WoodVP, Global Consumer & Member Insights, Herbalife
Brittney ZoellerMarketing Director, Benchmark International


