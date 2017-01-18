2017 DMN Awards: The Finalists Are...

It's that time again, when we announce the brands and individuals that have made the short-list for top honors in our annual awards (previously the Marketing&Tech Innovation Awards).

We invited submissions from digital-savvy campaigns, from ace marketing tech platforms, and from the superstar individuals finding ways to shine in this complex, ever-changing marketing landscape.

The candidates were stellar — all of them — and we were fortunate to have a panel of independent judges with true expertise to sift through the stack. From B2B to B2C campaigns, from analytics to programmatic, from marketer to marketing tech executive of the year, here's who made the final cut.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in New York City on March 1 — get your tickets now — and we'll be profiling them all right here.

Campaign Awards

B2B

Allocadia

Run Marketing

Bluewolf, an IBM Company

The State of Salesforce by Bluewolf, an IBM Company

DELL

Dell Future-Ready Enterprise

ON24

Webinar Marketing Leader ON24 Empowers Marketers Through Guerilla “Where's Your ROI?”

Wilde Agency and Nationwide

Who's Your Boss

Consumer

Ancestry

Reducing Friction Through Hyper-Personalization

Denny's

Denny's Launches All-New Pancakes

Hawthorne and Dexcom

Always Know

Imposium and letgo

Imposium Dynamic Video Platform for letgo Commercializer

Zipcar

Finding the Driver of Consumer Habits

Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Mobile Application - Development of Interactive Content with Direct CMS Integration

IMImobile and Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group & IMImobile - Gift an Album

Kenscio Digital Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and BookMyShow

Driving One-To-One Communication Inside Inbox

PMK*BNC and Samsung

Samsung x Suicide Squad Partnership

Wilde Agency and Dish Network

Dish Network Flex Pack

Financial Services

CDMG, Inc and Starshop

Integrated - Starshop

Pathway and Synchrony Bank

Save Like A Hero: Captain America Civil War

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Rugby Is Life

Western Union

#ChainOfBetters

Wilde Agency and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

Financial Strategies

Healthcare

Pathway and Astellas Pharma

Astellas Myrbetriq / Run Pee Movie App Sponsorship

Pathway and Entyvio (Takeda)

Doors

Rise Interactive and Atkins Nutritionals

Changing the Channel with Programmatic Video

RubiconMD

Care Without Constraints

SIM Partners and Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care Helps Patients Find Doctors in Their Moments of Need

Nonprofit/Cause-related

Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters

#aerieREAL – Promoting Positive Body Image and Self-worth

NYC and Company

NYCGO Rebrand

Retail

Adgorithms and Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson NYC AI-Driven Digital

Conversant and The Land of Nod

Putting Low Match Rates to Bed

Finish Line

Finish Line - Pursuit of Style

RedPoint Global and 2nd Time Around

RedPoint Global Helps 2nd Time Around Personalize Messaging, Move Upscale, and Achieve 20%-30%+ Growth Rates at its Highest Price Points

Resolution Media and Levi's

Very Pinteresting: Resolution Media's Social Breakthrough Boosts “Live in Levi's” Campaign

Tech

Penton

Penton Taps Oracle Marketing Cloud to Streamline Email Marketing

Prezi

Personalized Onboarding at Scale

Wilde Agency and Yodle

Marketing Essentials

Marketing Tech Company Awards

Ad Tech/Programmatic Company

Amobee

Amobee Brand Intelligence

Conversant

Grasshopper

PebblePost®

Programmatic Direct Mail® by PebblePost®

Spongecell

Spongecell CORE (Creative Optimization Relevance Engine)

SteelHouse

SteelHouse Advertising Suite

Analytics Company

Adobe

Adobe Analytics

Allocadia

Allocadia's Marketing Performance Management Platform

Amobee

Amobee Brand Intelligence

Cuebiq

Cuebiq

Pegasystems

Pega Customer Decision Hub

Content Marketing Company

Adobe

Adobe Experience Manager

Ceros

Ceros

Liferay

Liferay Digital Experience Platform

Percolate

Percolate

Progress

Progress DigitalFactory

Email Marketing Company

Epsilon

Agility Harmony

GetResponse

GetResponse

Movable Ink

Movable Ink

PowerInbox

PowerInbox's DynamicMail for Sephora

Salesforce

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Email Studio

Marketing Automation Company

Adgorithms

Albert

Blueshift

Blueshift Personalization Studio

Experian Marketing Services - Cross-Channel Marketing

Experian Marketing Suite

RedPoint Global

RedPoint Global Convergent Marketing Platform

Registria

Photoregister for Facebook Messenger

Marketing Cloud Company

Adobe

Adobe Marketing Cloud

Datorama

Marketing Integration Engine

Oracle

Oracle Marketing Cloud

Radius

Radius Customer Exchange

Salesforce

Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Mobile Company

ForRent.com

Community Messenger

DoubleDutch

Live Engagement Platform

Swirl Networks, Inc.

Swirl Mobile Presence Management and Marketing Platform

Social Media Marketing Company

Salesforce

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Social Studio

Stirista

Strista Scout & StiristaLINK

Unmetric

Unmetric

Personality Awards

Marketer of the Year

Blake Cahill, Global Head of Digital & Social Marketing

Royal Philips

John Dillon, SVP & CMO

Denny's

George Gallate, CMO & EVP Global

Merkle

Peter Isaacson, CMO

Demandbase

Itay Rahat, Director, Digital & CRM Product Solutions

Warner Music Group

Marketing Tech Executive of the Year

Bonnie Crater, President and CEO

Full Circle Insights

Mark Douglas, President and CEO

SteelHouse

Chris Golec, CEO

Demandbase

Amy Inlow, CMO

Adgorithms

Matt Seeley, Global President, Cross-Channel Marketing

Experian Marketing Services

Young Marketing Professional of the Year

Ashley Deibert, VP of Marketing

iQ media

Best Campaign of the Year and Best Marketing Tech Company of the Year will be announced at the Awards Reveal on March 1, 2017.