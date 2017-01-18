January 18, 2017

2017 DMN Awards: The Finalists Are...

Share this content:

It's that time again, when we announce the brands and individuals that have made the short-list for top honors in our annual awards (previously the Marketing&Tech Innovation Awards).

We invited submissions from digital-savvy campaigns, from ace marketing tech platforms, and from the superstar individuals finding ways to shine in this complex, ever-changing marketing landscape.

The candidates were stellar — all of them — and we were fortunate to have a panel of independent judges with true expertise to sift through the stack. From B2B to B2C campaigns, from analytics to programmatic, from marketer to marketing tech executive of the year, here's who made the final cut.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in New York City on March 1 — get your tickets now —  and we'll be profiling them all right here.

Campaign Awards

B2B

Allocadia
Run Marketing

Bluewolf, an IBM Company
The State of Salesforce by Bluewolf, an IBM Company

DELL
Dell Future-Ready Enterprise

ON24
Webinar Marketing Leader ON24 Empowers Marketers Through Guerilla “Where's Your ROI?”

Wilde Agency and Nationwide
Who's Your Boss

Consumer

Ancestry
Reducing Friction Through Hyper-Personalization

Denny's
Denny's Launches All-New Pancakes

Hawthorne and Dexcom
Always Know

Imposium and letgo
Imposium Dynamic Video Platform for letgo Commercializer

Zipcar
Finding the Driver of Consumer Habits

Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc.
Mobile Application - Development of Interactive Content with Direct CMS Integration

IMImobile and Warner Music Group
Warner Music Group & IMImobile - Gift an Album

Kenscio Digital Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and BookMyShow
Driving One-To-One Communication Inside Inbox

PMK*BNC and Samsung
Samsung x Suicide Squad Partnership

Wilde Agency and Dish Network
Dish Network Flex Pack

Financial Services

CDMG, Inc and Starshop
Integrated - Starshop

Pathway and Synchrony Bank
Save Like A Hero: Captain America Civil War

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company
Rugby Is Life

Western Union
#ChainOfBetters

Wilde Agency and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
Financial Strategies

Healthcare

Pathway and Astellas Pharma
Astellas Myrbetriq / Run Pee Movie App Sponsorship

Pathway and Entyvio (Takeda)
Doors

Rise Interactive and Atkins Nutritionals
Changing the Channel with Programmatic Video

RubiconMD
Care Without Constraints

SIM Partners and Advocate Health Care
Advocate Health Care Helps Patients Find Doctors in Their Moments of Need

Nonprofit/Cause-related

Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters
#aerieREAL – Promoting Positive Body Image and Self-worth

NYC and Company
NYCGO Rebrand

Retail

Adgorithms and Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson NYC AI-Driven Digital

Conversant and The Land of Nod
Putting Low Match Rates to Bed

Finish Line
Finish Line - Pursuit of Style

RedPoint Global and 2nd Time Around
RedPoint Global Helps 2nd Time Around Personalize Messaging, Move Upscale, and Achieve 20%-30%+ Growth Rates at its Highest Price Points

Resolution Media and Levi's
Very Pinteresting: Resolution Media's Social Breakthrough Boosts “Live in Levi's” Campaign

Tech

Penton
Penton Taps Oracle Marketing Cloud to Streamline Email Marketing

Prezi
Personalized Onboarding at Scale

Wilde Agency and Yodle
Marketing Essentials

Marketing Tech Company Awards

Ad Tech/Programmatic Company

Amobee
Amobee Brand Intelligence

Conversant
Grasshopper

PebblePost®
Programmatic Direct Mail® by PebblePost®

Spongecell
Spongecell CORE (Creative Optimization Relevance Engine)

SteelHouse
SteelHouse Advertising Suite

Analytics Company

Adobe
Adobe Analytics

Allocadia
Allocadia's Marketing Performance Management Platform

Amobee
Amobee Brand Intelligence

Cuebiq
Cuebiq

Pegasystems
Pega Customer Decision Hub

Content Marketing Company

Adobe
Adobe Experience Manager

Ceros
Ceros

Liferay
Liferay Digital Experience Platform

Percolate
Percolate

Progress
Progress DigitalFactory

Email Marketing Company

Epsilon
Agility Harmony

GetResponse
GetResponse

Movable Ink
Movable Ink

PowerInbox
PowerInbox's DynamicMail for Sephora

Salesforce
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Email Studio

Marketing Automation Company

Adgorithms
Albert

Blueshift
Blueshift Personalization Studio

Experian Marketing Services - Cross-Channel Marketing
Experian Marketing Suite

RedPoint Global
RedPoint Global Convergent Marketing Platform

Registria
Photoregister for Facebook Messenger

Marketing Cloud Company

Adobe
Adobe Marketing Cloud

Datorama
Marketing Integration Engine

Oracle
Oracle Marketing Cloud

Radius
Radius Customer Exchange

Salesforce
Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Mobile Company

ForRent.com
Community Messenger

DoubleDutch
Live Engagement Platform

Swirl Networks, Inc.
Swirl Mobile Presence Management and Marketing Platform

Social Media Marketing Company

Salesforce
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Social Studio

Stirista
Strista Scout & StiristaLINK

Unmetric
Unmetric

Personality Awards

Marketer of the Year

Blake Cahill, Global Head of Digital & Social Marketing
Royal Philips

John Dillon, SVP & CMO
Denny's

George Gallate, CMO & EVP Global
Merkle

Peter Isaacson, CMO
Demandbase

Itay Rahat, Director, Digital & CRM Product Solutions
Warner Music Group

Marketing Tech Executive of the Year

Bonnie Crater, President and CEO
Full Circle Insights

Mark Douglas, President and CEO
SteelHouse

Chris Golec, CEO
Demandbase

Amy Inlow, CMO
Adgorithms

Matt Seeley, Global President, Cross-Channel Marketing
Experian Marketing Services

Young Marketing Professional of the Year

Ashley Deibert, VP of Marketing
iQ media

Best Campaign of the Year and Best Marketing Tech Company of the Year will be announced at the Awards Reveal on March 1, 2017.

Welcome to Contrarian Week, a week where we invite readers to send us their contrarian opinions.

See all of the pieces here.

Loading links....
Similar Articles

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa Data has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa Data offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here