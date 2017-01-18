2017 DMN Awards: The Finalists Are...
It's that time again, when we announce the brands and individuals that have made the short-list for top honors in our annual awards (previously the Marketing&Tech Innovation Awards).
We invited submissions from digital-savvy campaigns, from ace marketing tech platforms, and from the superstar individuals finding ways to shine in this complex, ever-changing marketing landscape.
The candidates were stellar — all of them — and we were fortunate to have a panel of independent judges with true expertise to sift through the stack. From B2B to B2C campaigns, from analytics to programmatic, from marketer to marketing tech executive of the year, here's who made the final cut.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in New York City on March 1 — get your tickets now — and we'll be profiling them all right here.
Campaign Awards
B2B
Allocadia
Run Marketing
Bluewolf, an IBM Company
The State of Salesforce by Bluewolf, an IBM Company
DELL
Dell Future-Ready Enterprise
ON24
Webinar Marketing Leader ON24 Empowers Marketers Through Guerilla “Where's Your ROI?”
Wilde Agency and Nationwide
Who's Your Boss
Consumer
Ancestry
Reducing Friction Through Hyper-Personalization
Denny's
Denny's Launches All-New Pancakes
Hawthorne and Dexcom
Always Know
Imposium and letgo
Imposium Dynamic Video Platform for letgo Commercializer
Zipcar
Finding the Driver of Consumer Habits
Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc.
Mobile Application - Development of Interactive Content with Direct CMS Integration
IMImobile and Warner Music Group
Warner Music Group & IMImobile - Gift an Album
Kenscio Digital Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and BookMyShow
Driving One-To-One Communication Inside Inbox
PMK*BNC and Samsung
Samsung x Suicide Squad Partnership
Wilde Agency and Dish Network
Dish Network Flex Pack
Financial Services
CDMG, Inc and Starshop
Integrated - Starshop
Pathway and Synchrony Bank
Save Like A Hero: Captain America Civil War
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company
Rugby Is Life
Western Union
#ChainOfBetters
Wilde Agency and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
Financial Strategies
Healthcare
Pathway and Astellas Pharma
Astellas Myrbetriq / Run Pee Movie App Sponsorship
Pathway and Entyvio (Takeda)
Doors
Rise Interactive and Atkins Nutritionals
Changing the Channel with Programmatic Video
RubiconMD
Care Without Constraints
SIM Partners and Advocate Health Care
Advocate Health Care Helps Patients Find Doctors in Their Moments of Need
Nonprofit/Cause-related
Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters
#aerieREAL – Promoting Positive Body Image and Self-worth
NYC and Company
NYCGO Rebrand
Retail
Adgorithms and Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson NYC AI-Driven Digital
Conversant and The Land of Nod
Putting Low Match Rates to Bed
Finish Line
Finish Line - Pursuit of Style
RedPoint Global and 2nd Time Around
RedPoint Global Helps 2nd Time Around Personalize Messaging, Move Upscale, and Achieve 20%-30%+ Growth Rates at its Highest Price Points
Resolution Media and Levi's
Very Pinteresting: Resolution Media's Social Breakthrough Boosts “Live in Levi's” Campaign
Tech
Penton
Penton Taps Oracle Marketing Cloud to Streamline Email Marketing
Prezi
Personalized Onboarding at Scale
Wilde Agency and Yodle
Marketing Essentials
Marketing Tech Company Awards
Ad Tech/Programmatic Company
Amobee
Amobee Brand Intelligence
Conversant
Grasshopper
PebblePost®
Programmatic Direct Mail® by PebblePost®
Spongecell
Spongecell CORE (Creative Optimization Relevance Engine)
SteelHouse
SteelHouse Advertising Suite
Analytics Company
Adobe
Adobe Analytics
Allocadia
Allocadia's Marketing Performance Management Platform
Amobee
Amobee Brand Intelligence
Cuebiq
Cuebiq
Pegasystems
Pega Customer Decision Hub
Content Marketing Company
Adobe
Adobe Experience Manager
Ceros
Ceros
Liferay
Liferay Digital Experience Platform
Percolate
Percolate
Progress
Progress DigitalFactory
Email Marketing Company
Epsilon
Agility Harmony
GetResponse
GetResponse
Movable Ink
Movable Ink
PowerInbox
PowerInbox's DynamicMail for Sephora
Salesforce
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Email Studio
Marketing Automation Company
Adgorithms
Albert
Blueshift
Blueshift Personalization Studio
Experian Marketing Services - Cross-Channel Marketing
Experian Marketing Suite
RedPoint Global
RedPoint Global Convergent Marketing Platform
Registria
Photoregister for Facebook Messenger
Marketing Cloud Company
Adobe
Adobe Marketing Cloud
Datorama
Marketing Integration Engine
Oracle
Oracle Marketing Cloud
Radius
Radius Customer Exchange
Salesforce
Salesforce Marketing Cloud
Mobile Company
ForRent.com
Community Messenger
DoubleDutch
Live Engagement Platform
Swirl Networks, Inc.
Swirl Mobile Presence Management and Marketing Platform
Social Media Marketing Company
Salesforce
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Social Studio
Stirista
Strista Scout & StiristaLINK
Unmetric
Unmetric
Personality Awards
Marketer of the Year
Blake Cahill, Global Head of Digital & Social Marketing
Royal Philips
John Dillon, SVP & CMO
Denny's
George Gallate, CMO & EVP Global
Merkle
Peter Isaacson, CMO
Demandbase
Itay Rahat, Director, Digital & CRM Product Solutions
Warner Music Group
Marketing Tech Executive of the Year
Bonnie Crater, President and CEO
Full Circle Insights
Mark Douglas, President and CEO
SteelHouse
Chris Golec, CEO
Demandbase
Amy Inlow, CMO
Adgorithms
Matt Seeley, Global President, Cross-Channel Marketing
Experian Marketing Services
Young Marketing Professional of the Year
Ashley Deibert, VP of Marketing
iQ media
Best Campaign of the Year and Best Marketing Tech Company of the Year will be announced at the Awards Reveal on March 1, 2017.