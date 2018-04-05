At Teleflora, AI Helps Tell The Flowers From The Weeds

If you're a shopper on a mission, finding the “perfect” product can often take you beyond a simple Google search. There's research, comparison, assessment -- reassessment – and, to the dismay of eCommerce marketers, a good chance of some abandoned shopping carts along the way.

As we've written about before, solving the conversion challenge often boils down to the quality of customer experience. If brands can anticipate what customers want to buy – and when they want to buy it – marketers can engage at just the right moment, with just the right deal.

But you can't do that without understanding your data, your products, and your customer base. For Teleflora, one of the largest flower delivery services in the U.S., this was a big issue. And by simply taking a closer look at their data, they were able to discover new opportunities they couldn't pinpoint before.

Sowing the seeds

For Teleflora, repeat customers come in waves. Annual purchases tied to holidays are common, which leaves the brand with a collection of target audiences that only engage at specific points throughout the year. A strong remarketing strategy and stellar customer service is required to build the brand loyalty needed to keep customers coming back, and the sales cycle alive.

“In this industry, there's a slower cycle of launching new products,” Tommy Lamb, director, CRM & loyalty, said. “So it's not like there's a quarterly or seasonal floorset -- it's a handful of products for holidays.”

When Lamb joined Teleflora in 2016, he quickly realized the brand was lacking the resources and data needed to fully understand their customers and deliver a personal touch. Their email marketing strategy was also underdeveloped; relying primarily on a combination of welcome emails, holiday-centric “reminder” emails, and generalized batch-and-blast campaigns.

Lamb knew the brand needed a shift in strategy, and they needed new tools to do it. Lamb decided to partner with Bluecore, a retail marketing platform he worked with on past projects before joining Teleflora.

“It was pretty much a no-brainer. It's not like we had something working that we tested against – we had nothing,” Lamb said. “And because I was able to successfully realize the potential of Bluecore throughout my career, I figured they would be more than capable of getting the lift I needed in email.”