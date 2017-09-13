September 13, 2017

One on One: Vivek Sharma on Experience Generation

I sat down with Movable Ink co-founder and CEO Vivek Sharma at their Think Summit 2017 event to talk about why email marketing is only just getting started. It's not about stuffing digital flyers into an inbox any more. We get into true personalization, updating email content in real time, and where the marketing technology space is headed. 

He also announces Movable Ink's new Intelligent Content Platform, and the appointment of Bridget Bidlack, formerly of Cheetah Digital and Experian Marketing Services, to spearhead product. 

