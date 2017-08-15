One on One at eTail East: Jaysen Gillespie of Criteo

It's good news that 57% of marketers feel they lack the time and resources to cope with an omnichannel, multiple device world: Good, says Jaysen Gillespie, VP, head of analytics and data science at Criteo, because at least they recognize that the problem exists.

We found a quiet corner at Boston's eTail East to talk about how retail marketers can start to measure up to Amazon, how physical stores should be digital touch-points, and Criteo's Commerce Marketing Eco-System.