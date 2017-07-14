Cartoon: Unsubscribe!
|
Company of the Week
Brightcove is the world's leading video platform. The most innovative and respected brands confidently rely on Brightcove to solve their most demanding communication challenges because of the unmatched performance and flexibility of our platform, our global scale and reliability, and our award-winning service. With thousands of customers and an industry-leading suite of cloud video products, Brightcove enables customers to drive compelling business results.
The US Postal Service's Cliff Rucker walks us through some tips for direct mail success
USPS is leveraging Pitney Bowes' EngageOne video platform for its Informed Delivery campaigns
Digital direct may not be a replacement for offset mail, but it's very strong indeed.