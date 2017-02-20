Welcome to Career Week

This is Career Week at DMN, which means — of course — a career in marketing. But what does that even mean in 2017? We meet marketers all the time now who have backgrounds as software developers, engineers, and data scientists — as well as those with more traditional training.

You'll get perspectives this week from students just setting out to follow their marketing dreams, and from established marketers looking back on how they got here. We'll have Q&As with some of our Hall of Femme honorees, feedback from the NYU Stern Marketing Department, and more.

We hope you'll follow along with us.