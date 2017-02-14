February 14, 2017

Podcast: Erik Requidan on the Value of a Loyal Audience

Intermarkets has been in digital advertising for nearly 20 years. It delivers a billion page views and reaches some 30 million uniques per month, all for a limited portfolio of premium publishers. Erik Requidan, VP of Programmatic Strategy for the company, describes how that works, and talks about the strength of programmatic — done right.

