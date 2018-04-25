One on One: What's a Digital Team? Matt Harris Explains

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Matt Harris, co-founder and CEO of Sendwithus, explains how marketing and other business teams can transition to being digital teams. Why are digital teams necessary? What's the right make-up for a digital team? Where should a digital team sit within an organizational structure? "Every touch-point with the customer should be owned by the digital team," says Harris. "They're not just the newsletter team or the email team." Cadence, frequency of contact, using the right voice, and even legal compliance: Just some of the topics covered here.