One on One: Tapping the Hidden Potential of Podcasts

audioBoom's Stuart Last discusses the burgeoning podcast market, why marketers should tune in, and who they should be targeting.

It's undeniable that the media landscape has changed considerably for marketers over the last decade or so. Traditional formats like TV and terrestrial radio are less dominant, while digital continues to grow. But just as digital disrupted TV and brought on the streaming craze, so too has radio evolved into digital podcasts.

We sat with Stuart Last, COO of audioBoom, to discuss the growth of the U.S. podcast market, why marketers should consider the format in their digital strategies, and why podcasts could actually be the key to reaching many minority consumers.