One on One: Ric Elert and the Person-Centric Approach

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Ric Elert, President of Conversant, plots the company's course from data-driven advertising and programmatic, via cross device tracking, to personalization across all marketing efforts and all channels. Also, learn about Conversant's relationship with sister company Epsilon.

Conversant is a 2017 DMN Award winner for its Grasshopper solution.