One on One: Rethinking Video's Place in Marketing

Chris Savage dives in on the opportunities that lie in video's future, and what marketers can do differently now

In their need to stay current, marketers can sometimes fail to fully leverage the capabilities of a channel or format. This is often the case in video.

Marketers are so enamored with the medium that they may be inadvertently nullifying its potential by not using the right considerations in the formation of their video strategy. For example, a video that is successful at branding and increasing awareness at the very top of the funnel may not be nearly as powerful later in the buyer journey. Indeed, video may not even make sense as a means to acquire new customers; it's arguably a more valuable channel to engage customers late in their journey, or even after purchase.

Here, Wistia's co-founder and CEO Chris Savage discusses some video strategy from a business perspective, and how marketers can reframe video for the most impact possible.