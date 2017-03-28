One on One: Matthew Myers on Scaling Influence
Influencers are everywhere, especially the high-wattage stars of YouTube and Snapchat. Matthew Myers, co-founder and CEO of Tidal Labs, the influencer marketing platform, explains that "super celebs" don't necessarily fit the requirements of every brand. With a database of more than half a million influencers, Tidal Labs uses algorithms to match them automatically with brands (as many as five thousand for some brands). Another challenge is developing standards for tagging and describing influencers, and rewarding them.