One on One: Louis Rosenberg on the Merits of Swarm Intelligence, the Other A.I.

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

The award-winning A.I. connoisseur breaks down the science and technology behind swarm intelligence, and why marketers should pay attention.



Louis Rosenberg

Louis Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Unanimous A.I., offers insight into the science and technology behind swarm intelligence, an alternative take on the "I" in A.I. that emulates the hive intelligence of other animals rather than the human neuron-based models of more traditional A.I.