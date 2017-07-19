July 19, 2017

One on One: Digital Transformation is Still Challenging Marketers

Share this content:

Even this late into web 2.0, businesses are having a hard time going digital-first.

With all the talk of AI, machine learning, VR, and the evolution of the marketing tech stack, it's easy to assume the marketing industry has moved past its digital transformation impetus. However, a new study by SAP shows that, while marketers almost unequivocally acknowledge the importance of digital transformation — and even place a company-wide priority on achieving it — only 3% have actually completed that holistic transformation across the organization.

Here, we have Maggie Chan Jones, CMO at SAP, on our One on One podcast series to speak on the study, and why digital transformation is still a topic of discussion this late into web 2.0.

Previous Post
Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Brightcove is the world's leading video platform. The most innovative and respected brands confidently rely on Brightcove to solve their most demanding communication challenges because of the unmatched performance and flexibility of our platform, our global scale and reliability, and our award-winning service. With thousands of customers and an industry-leading suite of cloud video products, Brightcove enables customers to drive compelling business results.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above