One on One: Digital Transformation is Still Challenging Marketers

Even this late into web 2.0, businesses are having a hard time going digital-first.

With all the talk of AI, machine learning, VR, and the evolution of the marketing tech stack, it's easy to assume the marketing industry has moved past its digital transformation impetus. However, a new study by SAP shows that, while marketers almost unequivocally acknowledge the importance of digital transformation — and even place a company-wide priority on achieving it — only 3% have actually completed that holistic transformation across the organization.

Here, we have Maggie Chan Jones, CMO at SAP, on our One on One podcast series to speak on the study, and why digital transformation is still a topic of discussion this late into web 2.0.