February 24, 2017

One on One: CMO's Need a Marketing Platform of Record, says David Yovanno

Just a couple of weeks into his new role as CEO at Impact Radius, David Yovanno is an industry veteran. He explains how his wide-ranging experience affords insight into the evolution of Impact Radius from its affiliate marketing roots to a natively integrated marketing platform.

