One on One: Brand Safety, a Zero Tolerance Game, says Kurt Kratchman
Grapeshot is described by COO Kurt Kratchman as "a real-time marketing intelligence and optimization company." Itb collects live, keyword-focused marketing insights for some 10,000 brands, including some major ad tech platforms. One important use of the data, Kratchman explains, is protecting brand reputation, offering a much nimbler and more practical way to detect inappropriate or fraudulent publishing environments than reliance on white lists and black lists.