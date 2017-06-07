June 07, 2017

One on One: Brand Safety, a Zero Tolerance Game, says Kurt Kratchman

Grapeshot is described by COO Kurt Kratchman as "a real-time marketing intelligence and optimization company." Itb collects live, keyword-focused marketing insights for some 10,000 brands, including some major ad tech platforms. One important use of the data, Kratchman explains, is protecting brand reputation, offering a much nimbler and more practical way to detect inappropriate or fraudulent publishing environments than reliance on white lists and black lists.

