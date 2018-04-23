Net Neutrality R.I.P.

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



The Net Neutrality Debate Consumes the Web

Today was the day net neutrality died.* In simple terms, that means the FCC will no longer regulate the Internet to ensure a level playing field in terms of content delivery among all participants. The FTC will still be able to intervene where fraudulent or anti-competitive activity occurs.

Is this the end of the world for online marketing. Not immediately, no; but although opinions differ, the situation does at least create uncertainty over whether higher rates, especially for streaming content, will make it harder for newer and smaller companies to compete. It also raises the possibility a vendor that owns the pipes as well as some content (Verizon, for example) might be able to prioritize its own content over competitors.

It's too early to know how this will all play out; too late to rehash the arguments for (if any) and against. But if you've sheltered from this story up to now, here's a chance to catch up.

*In theory, Congress has 60 days to overrule the FTC, but that would require Congress to do something. Forgive us if we don't hold our breath.