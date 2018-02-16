One on One: Nanigans' Ric Calvillo On Remarketing & Incremental Revenue

Are you using the right metrics in your remarketing strategy?

Ric Calvillo, CEO and co-founder of Nanigans, a Boston-based digital advertising company, thinks that too many marketers are looking at the wrong numbers. This can make it hard for teams to determine how much of an impact ads actually have when it comes to bringing in new revenue and targeting repeat customers.

Calvillo, a startup veteran with more than 20 years of experience, sits down with us to discuss some of the common problems marketers face when quantifying the success of their digital ad campaigns, and how incremental revenue can play a role.

