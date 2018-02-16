February 16, 2018

One on One: Nanigans' Ric Calvillo On Remarketing & Incremental Revenue

Share this content:

Are you using the right metrics in your remarketing strategy?

Ric Calvillo, CEO and co-founder of Nanigans, a Boston-based digital advertising company, thinks that too many marketers are looking at the wrong numbers. This can make it hard for teams to determine how much of an impact ads actually have when it comes to bringing in new revenue and targeting repeat customers.

Calvillo, a startup veteran with more than 20 years of experience, sits down with us to discuss some of the common problems marketers face when quantifying the success of their digital ad campaigns, and how incremental revenue can play a role.

Want more great insights? Don't forget to subscribe to DMN Podcasts on SoundCloud or iTunes!

Recommended for you
Related Articles
Related Topics

Related Slideshows

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

USAData helps businesses find new customers and grow their current customers through a combination of data and digital marketing services, and easy-to-use SaaS technology products. We enrich customer data so businesses can more effectively target and communicate with customers, and connect them with their best look-alike prospects through digital and traditional channels. We make it easy through simple, self-serve applications and APIs, as well as through full-service programs managed by our Data and Digital experts. 

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above