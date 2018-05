One on One: Championing Digital Assets With Luke Beatty, Brandfolder

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

As they say, "content is king." And getting your company's brand assets in order can often be like pulling a sword from stone. In this podcast, DMN sits down with Brandfolder CEO and chairman Luke Beatty to discuss best practices for digital asset management, and building a brand voice that echoes across all channels.

Want more great insights? Don't forget to subscribe to DMN Podcasts on SoundCloud or iTunes!