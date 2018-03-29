March 29, 2018

LinkedIn Unveils Native, Sponsored Video Ads For Company Pages

Share this content:

LinkedIn's expanding their video services to allow native video advertising.

Now, organizations will be able to post video directly to Company Pages. Marketers will also be able to use LinkedIn's suite of advertising tools to promote video though Sponsored Content and lead generation campaigns, the company announced Thursday.

“We're allowing marketers to tap into our targeting and lead generation capabilities,” Abhishek Shrivastava, director of product for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions said in an interview.

Marketers will also have access to new ways to bid and measure their video campaigns, based on “cost-per-view,” in addition to CPC and CPM bidding.

“So when you are buying video ads, you can choose to pay for each view,” Shrivastava said.

This is the first time video will be integrated into LinkedIn's advertising suite. Before this, only personal accounts and non-company pages could post native video. The user experience is exactly the same -- company video posts will appear in a News Feed on mute and on auto-play.

“…That's what makes it so exciting,” Shrivastava said. "The combination of video will all the other tools – with lead generation, conversion tracking, matched audiences…and our other tools we have on the backed."

Shrivastava says LinkedIn began developing the program after seeing a “growing demand from advertisers.”

“We did a survey and what it showed was that showing videos in the right context was a key challenge for them,” Shrivastava said. “[With LinkedIn] It goes beyond top-of-the-funnel tactics”

According to a LinkedIn release, around 700 companies participated in their beta program, which kicked off last October. Shrivastava said companies saw around three times more engagement on average from users interacting with native video.

This is the newest addition to LinkedIn's efforts to expand their digital advertising services for B2B marketers, following their expanded Audience Network last year. Following the changes, LinkedIn reported a 60 percent spike in views on their News Feed, and twice the engagement from likes, comments and shares.

For more LinkedIn advertising tips, click here

Recommended for you
Related Articles
Related Topics

Related Slideshows

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above