Best Places to Work Winner Podcast: eZanga

Online marketing firm eZanga was the winner in the startup-sized category of DMN's Best Places to Work poll. In this podcast, cofounder and CEO Rich Kahn reveals how he and his wife came up with eZanga's name and frog mascot and discusses digital marketing trends. He also talks about the state of fraudulent traffic and reveals why he'd like to see less email marketing.