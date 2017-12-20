December 20, 2017

There Is a Santa Claus! (We Have the Technology)

Little kids know something about supply chains, marketing and wish fulfillment that adults just don't get. Proof can be found in their belief in Santa Claus.

We'll restrict this conceptual study to just the United States, which has about 74.2 million children, defined as individuals under the age of 18. Is it technologically possible to find out which ones were naughty or nice? What they want for Christmas? And actually deliver all those packages by December 25?

Let's begin this seasonal scientific report from DMN.

