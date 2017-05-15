The Impact of AI: Justin Shriber of LinkedIn Sales Solutions

Justin Shriber is head of marketing at LinkedIn Sales Solutions.

1. What are the main ways AI/machine learning will impact marketers and their work in the next year or two?

As individuals become more and more comfortable sharing personal information via social networks, the accumulated datasets that result enable highly personalized interactions between marketer and purchaser. But marketers will need to put increasingly sophisticated technology to work to mine the data and produce relevant insights. We're on to second and third generation lead scoring algorithms and look alike modeling. As these technologies become table stakes for targeting, the next pervasive generation of AI will prescribe the payload that should be served up.

2. In summary, what will be the long-term impact of AI/machine learning on marketing?

As the best marketing interactions deliver highly relevant and highly valuable materials to customers and prospects, backlash against SPAM will increase, forcing companies to either master personalization or go out of business.

3. In your experience, is AI/machine learning already affecting what brands do, or are awareness and adoption still very limited?

It's still early days but consumer applications (e.g. Netflix's use of AI to construct and recommend programming) is charting a course for B2B marketers to follow. AI has already taken over basic analytical tasks and will increasingly be leveraged to design deliver more relevant experiences.