May 16, 2017

The Impact of AI: Eric Duerr of Rocket Fuel

Share this content:
The Impact of AI: Eric Duerr of Rocket Fuel
The Impact of AI: Eric Duerr of Rocket Fuel

Eric Duerr is CMO of predictive marketing platform Rocket Fuel.

What are the main ways AI/machine learning will impact marketers and their work in the next year or two?

We'll see a larger divide of AI-fluency among brands and agencies and a new generation of predictive marketers. Those that master AI, will be able to adapt to the ever-increasing data availability by applying machine learning to harness and take action on this data. Companies will have full-fledged decisioning engines that will help them predict which experiences will resonate with an individual in a specific context, at an exact moment in time and deliverer that experience in real-time via an individualized brand experience.

In summary, what will be the long-term impact of AI/machine learning on marketing?

When implemented over a significant period of time, AI/machine learning reduces overhead, provides more accurate forecasting, better brand and direct response performance, increased brand relevancy, 1:1 brand personalization, dynamic insights, and measurable testing. In short, AI will be the most disruptive wave to hit marketing in a very long time.

How is AI/machine learning incorporated in the work you're doing?

Rocket Fuel uses AI to evaluate unique consumer interactions and data to help brands to create more meaningful experiences. Our Predictive Marketing Platform, which is powered by AI, enables real-time interaction management for brands and agencies across the larger scope of marketing technology. 

AI powered to our Predictive Marketing Platform allows:

  1. Agnostic data aggregation and identity management
  2. Dynamic user propensity scoring, interaction identification, and action response
  3. Response intelligence, insight curation, and recursive user intelligence

In your experience, is AI/machine learning already affecting what brands do, or are awareness and adoption still very limited?

AI is still nascent in terms of adoption. Many brands are just now learning what AI for marketing truly can do. Some brands are leveraging AI in various forms, but it's commonly deployed as purposed-based for customer experience versus marketing efficiencies. Ultimately, awareness is high, and confusion/complexity is high, so adoption is still low.

Similar Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Data/Analytics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above